Monticello teachers will show their support for their union negotiators Tuesday, Jan. 21 when they rally at the 6 p.m. school board meeting.
Monticello teachers have been working without a contract since June 2019, according to Joe Rosh, president of Education Minnesota-Monticello, the union for the Monticello teachers.
Teachers have been in contract negotiations with the Monticello School District since April 2019, Rosh added.
"Education Minnesota-Monticello members plan to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting as a show of solidarity and support for our negotiators and a fair, competitive settlement," according to a prepared statement from Education Minnesota-Monticello president Joe Rosh.
According to the Education Minnesota-Monticello statement: Monticello teachers are highly-qualified professionals dedicated to the success of every student in our district. Unfortunately, prolonged contract negotiations between the teachers and the district are distracting teachers from their primary role, and the one they love most – teaching and preparing students for successful lives.
Joining the Monticello teachers at the Jan. 20 rally will be Education Minnesota President Denise Specht, and Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bill McCarthy.
The Jan. 21 school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the board room located at Monticello Middle School. School board meetings are open to the public.
