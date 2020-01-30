Dozens upon dozens of Monticello teachers, dressed in a sea of red, turned out at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Monticello School Board in support of something near and dear to their hearts- their contracts.
More specifically, the teachers were concerned with their lack of a contract.
Representatives from the teachers union, Educate Minnesota Monticello, said the teachers had been operating without a contract since June 2019 and have been negotiating a new contract with the Monticello School District since April 2019.
The teachers walked into the school board meeting as one large group in what Educate Minnesota Monticello President Joe Rosh called “a show of solidarity and support for our negotiators and a fair, competitive settlement.”
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht and Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bill McCarthy attended the meeting, sitting in the front row of seats and in front of a handful of the school board members in the Activities Room at Monticello Middle School. From her front row seat, Specht shot photos that were later posted to the Facebook page of Educate Minnesota.
EMM President Rosh and parent Kelly Bovee addressed the board about solidarity and the important role teachers play in the upbringing of Monticello children.
But first, School Board President Jill Bartlett addressed the teachers in a message later criticized by Education Minnesota President Denise Specht on the Educate Minnesota Facebook page.
Bartlett said teachers were misinformed by their union about the contract negotiations and encouraged an openness to those conversations by offering an open invitation to teachers to all future negotiating sessions.
That misinformation starts with the fact that the MEE is stating that teachers are not working under a contract. That’s false, Bartlett said..
Bartlett noted that under law, the teachers are working under the terms of the contract that expired in June 2019. Teachers are receiving the salaries and benefits today that they were receiving during the 2018-19 school year.
“No one is working without a contract,” Bartlett said.
“I assure you teachers are getting paid, health insurance is being provided, they are getting sick leave and they are getting personal leave,” Bartlett said.
“They are getting all of the contract benefits,” she said.
Bartlett continued that the school district is proud of the contract that the certified staff is working under.
“It’s a quality contract,” Bartlett said. “We want that for you.”
But at the same time, the school district must be fiscally responsible, something Bartlett said is the school board’s top priority.
As far as contract negotiations are concerned, Bartlett told the teachers the School District promotes transparency. Because the contract proposals are public information, Bartlett encouraged teachers to ask for those proposals and educate themselves.
“We’re concerned that there’s a great deal of misinformation going around,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett noted that as school board president, a number of teachers have asked her what’s going on with negotiations. That’s something, she said, that seemed wrong to her.
“This is your life, and your contract,” Bartlett told the assembled teachers. She told the teachers that they should know what’s going on in regards to the contract negotiations.
In closing, Bartlett said she wanted all future contract negotiations to be open to members. School board members look forward to continuing negotiations in good faith, Bartlett said.
Education Minnesota-Monticello President Joe Rosh, a Monticello history teacher, spoke during the “citizen’s comment’ portion of the meeting. Rosh said he was representing the 320 teacher members of Education Minnesota- Monticello.
“Unfortunately, prolonged contract negotiations between the teachers and the district are distracting teachers from our primary role, and the one we love most – helping our students succeed and preparing our them for successful lives,” Rosh said.
A lack of a new contract is also a concern when it comes to recruiting and retaining excellent teachers, Rosh said. There is concern that smart, talent young teachers will chose other districts when it comes to starting their careers, he said.
Rosh said union representatives are ready to meet with school district representatives “any time, for as long as it takes” to reach a fair settlement.
“Teachers want this so we can do our jobs and focus on the kids,” Rosh said with applause from the teachers.
Parent Kelly Bovee also addressed the school board during the “Citizen comments” portion of the meeting.
Bovee and her husband Roger have raised two Monticello High School graduates and have one child attending MHS. The Bovees owe their gratitude to the teachers and everyone else involved in their children’s education, she said.
In addition to building a strong educational foundation, the teachers of the district built strong relationships that go far beyond the classroom, Bovee said.
The Monticello teachers deliver time and time again, she said.
“It time to show that we in Monticelo value the investments these teachers make daily in our kids,” Bovee said.
“If our teachers are not shown due respect in the form of fair compensation, they will leave this district and go where they are valued,” Bovee said.
As a taxpayer of the Monticello School District, Bovee issued a plea to the School Board members.
“Please settle this contract by fairly compensating our amazing teachers,” Bovee said.
Her plea also garnered a round of applause.
