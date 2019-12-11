The property tax levy will be going up in 2019 for most property owners in the City of Monticello.
The Monticello City Council set its final tax levy on Monday, Dec. 9 following the annual truth-in-taxation hearing.
The approved levy is increasing 4.8 percent in 2020. The $10.445 million general levy approved by the Monticello City Council is $483,000 higher than the $9.962 million 2019 levy approved by the council in December 2018. The Council also approved a $355,000 HRA (Housing and Redevelopment Authority) levy that was $7,000 - or 2 percent- higher than a year ago.
The increase represents a $118,000 increase in the general fund portion of the levy and a $350,000 increase in the portion of the levy allocated for current and future debt payments, said Wayne Oberg, director of finance for the City of Monticello. The general fund levy is increasing by 1.8 percent, while the debt service levy is increasing by 12.1 percent.
In 2020, City property owners are expected to pay 46 percent of their property taxes to Wright County, 38 percent to the City of Monticello, and 16 percent to the Monticello School District, Oberg said.
A number of things are impacting the 2020 levy- including a 2.8 percent growth in the city’s tax capacity fueled, in part, by an increase in the assessed value of residential properties.
The valuation of residential properties in Monticello is out-pacing commercial property valuations by as much as a 3-to-1, said City Council member Lloyd Hilgart.
For that reason, many property owners saw increases in their property values, which means that many saw an increase in the city portion of their property taxes on the truth-in-taxation tax statements they received in the mail in November.
The Xcel Energy nuclear power plant also affects Monticello’s levy.
A year ago, Xcel’s decreased valuation of about $80 million resulted in residential, commercial and other property segments absorbing more of the tax burden.
This year, the power plant’s market value decreased by $39.2 million, but the amount was offset in part by $28.4 million in plant improvements. The result is that Xcel Energy will pay about $33,000 of the city’s total levy increase of $483,000, Oberg said.
The city levy increase of $483,000 is a 4.8 percent increase. The HRA levy increase of $7,000 represents a bump of 2 percent. Combined the levy increases represent a 4.8 percent increase of $490,000.
The general fund portion of the tax levy increased $118,000- or 1.8 percent. Debt service increased $350,000- or 12.1 percent, a 12.5 percent increase. A $15,000 increase in the money allocated to fund the operations of the Monticello Community Center represented a 3.7 percent increase from $402,000 in 2019 to $417,000 in 2020.
The City’s tax capacity rate, which the Minnesota Department of Revenue describes as the taxable market value of a property multiplied by its class rate, increased 2.8 percent.
Monticello has the lowest tax capacity rate in Wright County, Oberg said. Otsego and St. Michael are a close second and third according to data provided by the City of Monticello.
“That’s something to be proud of,” Oberg said.
In closing Council member Hilgart noted that the city portion of a property owner’s property taxes is equivalent to what they were paying in 2011.
“We’re trying to keep taxes as low as we can, “Hilgart said, while trying to cover cost of living increases and increases in the cost of law enforcement services provided by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
“I think we’ve done the best job we can,” Hilgart said of holding the line on city property taxes.
Following the truth-in-taxation hearing, and during the regular portion of the Monday, Dec. 9 City Council meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the $10.445 million levy and the HRA levy of $355,000.
The 2019 City budget also passed unanimously.
Highlights of the budget, which impacted the 2020 levy, were an increase of $270,000 for a plow truck, $65,000 for a 1-ton truck, and $112,000 for a mower. Also included in the 2020 budget were the $63,300 subsidy towards the Monticello Senior Center, and a wage adjustment for many city employees that calls for a 2 percent increase in January followed by another 1 percent increase in July. The city has also budgeted for a full-time position in parks and recreation and increases in the cost of employee health insurance.
