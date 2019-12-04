Thank you to our tremendous community partners at Hoglund Transportation, as well as to the Minnesota State Patrol, this week Monticello School District will be providing Backpack Safety Lights for ALL children in Preschool through 8th Grade, as well as to all high school students that would like one.
These lights, which attach to backpacks to help illuminate students as they wait at bus stops, cross intersections, and generally make their way to and from school, are a huge addition to the culture of safety within the Monticello School District.
The purchase of these tags originated through funding from the Minnesota State Patrol, with Hoglund Transportation going above and beyond to pick up the remaining bill to provide light tags for all bus riders in the district. This allowed the district to pitch in and make the light tags available to ALL students that wanted one.
As Monticello School District strives for continuous improvement, the district-wide implementation of safety tags helps the district grow in the area of Safe and Healthy Culture, while also providing an opportunity for Teaching and Learning and Collaborative Connections. The project checks the fourth and final piece of the Continuous Improvement Plan with Innovation and Leadership, as Monticello will become one of the first districts in the state to make these tags available to all students.
“We are incredibly grateful to Hoglund Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol for bringing this to fruition,” said Superintendent Eric Olson. “We are beyond fortunate to have community partners that are every bit as invested into the safety and education of our children as we are, and I think that really shows through in moments like this.”
The tags will be distributed to Pre-K through Grade 8 students on Thursday, Dec. 5 at their respective buildings, and will be available to high school students for pick up on Dec. 5 and 6.
Classroom teachers will distribute the tags to students, as well as teach students how to use the tag and provide information on how to make best use of the lights (including backpack use, but also for outdoor runs, walks, etc.).
“It’s all about safety, and it’s all about kids,” said Joe Kounkel, of Hoglund Transportation. “The money is a small cost to pay.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.