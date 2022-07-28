by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
Are you thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say “Streaming TV?” We will be offering a session at our center next month that will help ease a bit of that confusion. You can sign up for a presentation HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate at our center on Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. Joe will talk about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today, 763-295-2000.
If you have questions about your smart-phone, tablet, computer, or other electronic devices, our HOME Program can help. The senior center Tech Support Program is an off-shoot of the HOME Program and has helped many older adults in the community. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with Mary, you can call the center to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring the equipment with you that you are having issues with to your appointment. In home help is also available for a small fee.
We can help people who own vehicles save money by taking one of the defensive driving classes we offer at our center. People age 55+ completing a defensive driving class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount and the cost to take a class is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on August 10, September 8, October 6, November 16, and December 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. People must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
A lot of people register to come and join us for the picnics we host. The next meal and bingo event at Ellison Park will take place on Monday, August 8. The delicious box lunch will be served at noon, followed by bingo games and maybe you will win a prize. The cost is $7 per person. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up soon if you wish to join the fun, 763-295-2000.
We will have plenty of space for people to attend a presentation at our center called, “Paying for Nursing Home and Protecting Assets.” Long-term care, whether it is assisted living, memory care or nursing home, is expensive. Many people lack sufficient assets to pay for years in a care setting. Come to a session on Thursday, August 4 at 10 a.m. that will focus on Medical Assistance which pays for long-term care if you are eligible, as well as strategies for protecting assets. The presenter is Jill Adkins, an estate planning and elder law attorney for more than 30 years. Please sign up at the senior center in advance if you plan to attend.
You do not have to sign up to come and get your blood pressure checked at our center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be available on Tuesday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free health screening service. Hope to see you on the 9th.
If you are a caregiver, we hope to see you at the center on Thursday, August 11. This is the day that the senior center’s Caregiver Support Group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you would like more information.
If you like to read, please consider checking out the senior center Book Club. They will be meeting next on Wednesday, August 10 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, Patty Jane’s House of Curl, by Lorna Landvik. Group members will also pick up the next book to read.
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Wayne LaBree. Gordy Ramerth came in second place and Jessie James third. The last euchre tournament winner was Glen Schleif. Ed Lewis and Katie Sterriker tied for second place and Sandy Schleif came in third.
Hope to see you in our beautiful senior center soon!
Activities the week of July 29-Aug. 5:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10 a.m. Protecting Your Assets presentation; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, bingo; noon - dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of August 1:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – tater tot hot dish, coleslaw, dinner roll
Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable
Fri. – tuna hot dish, salad, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.