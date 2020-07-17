I am so excited! The Monticello Senior Center Board of Directors made the decision at their meeting this week to reopen our center starting August 3rd. Granted, it won’t be business as usual, but we can safely resume a number of senior center activities. Because governor Walz’s Stay Safe MN order currently allows for groups of 10 or fewer people per room, people will have to call the center at 763-295-2000 to pre-register for all activities. That means for now we cannot allow “drop-ins” – you do have to call in. Now that our board set a reopening date, I can make the calls necessary to schedule activities and will give details in our article in next week’s Monticello Times. Please know that we will be taking many safety precautions. All activities will include properly spaced set-ups, masks will be required, wellness checks will be given before people enter the center, equipment and supplies will not be shared, and disinfecting will take place after each activity. I know this will all take some getting used to (it will for me as well) and we ask for your patience and understanding as we adjust to the changes necessary to open our beautiful center again.
I am also excited about our Parking Lot Bingo events held in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. This coming Tuesday will be the 7th time we’ve offered this very enjoyable event. It is so wonderful to see the people who come to participate! People age 55+ are welcome to play and there is no charge. We are limiting this activity to 20 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. People simply stay in their cars, and we direct them where to park. We provide the bingo cards and prizes for the winners. This event will be cancelled if the weather is bad and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that no bathroom facilities are available.
There is still time for people age 55+ to participate in any of the three contests the senior center is sponsoring. You can challenge yourself by completing the July Trivia Contest. You can also complete and mail in the Independence Day word search that was printed in our July newsletter. The 3rd contest is to complete the 14 Day Challenge, but you must start right away in order to complete it by the end of July. The challenge was printed in our July newsletter. If you want to participate in any or all of our contests, just call the center at 763-295-2000 and I can either email or mail you copies. You can also find our newsletter and the Trivia Contest form on the senior center Facebook page. So far, we have received a number of contest entries and a random drawing will be held August 3 (the day we reopen) to determine the prize winners for each contest.
Remember to call the center if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have about 150 homemade masks at our center and if you need one, let me know and I can get it to you. Just leave a message if we are unable to answer your call and we will call you back.
I would guess these days that all of us have hand sanitizer we are using. I read an online article from AARP that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to stop using 55 hand sanitizer products from 10 manufacturers in Mexico that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA said, “Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects.” So be sure to check the ingredients in the hand sanitizer you are using to make sure it does not contain methanol.
Be sure to read our senior center article in next week’s newspaper for more reopening details. Updates will also be posted on our Facebook page and the city of Monticello’s website. I’m so excited that we are reopening!
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
