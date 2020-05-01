If you are looking for a way to put your time and talents to good use, we are looking for people willing to make and donate cloth masks for at risk community members. We are asking you to consider helping with this important task. The website listed below from the CDC indicates how masks are used and beneficial—just type it into your browser. It also shows a number of patterns for making masks. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you are willing to help with this project. If you do not have access to the Internet and want a pattern, let me know and I will get it to you. If your call is not answered, please leave a message and we will call you back. Arrangements will be made to pick up the completed masks and thank you in advance for your help during this pandemic. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diycloth-face-coverings.html
Being a caregiver is challenging and is exemplified by the limitations this pandemic brings. I am happy to say that help is available thru our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky can set up regular check in calls to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested. I just want to mention that Senior Community Services is the same nonprofit organization that I have worked for over the past 28 years and completely trust the services they provide and the staff that provide them. Caregivers – if you do need some help, please reach out to Becky.
Another great program available at our center thru Senior Community Services is the HOME program. Although this home maintenance program has temporarily suspended in-home services due to the COVID-19 concerns, there are still some things they can help you with. Volunteers are available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 with your questions.
We really do want to make sure people are doing okay during these challenging times. We too are still making a lot of calls to check in with people and they seem to be coping with the stay at home order quite well. Keep it up my friends! I know it does get a little boring, but maybe this is the time to take up a new hobby or start an exercise routine. And remember to stay in touch with family and friends thru phone calls, texts, letters, social media, websites like Zoom, etc. Feeling socially connected is very important these days.
It is wonderful that the weather has started to turn nicer. I strongly encourage you to get outdoors, safely of course, for some fresh air and to soak up some of that warm sunshine. Take care, my friends.
