by pam loidolt
for the MONTICELLO Times
Do you ever get bored these days? Looking for something to do in a safe environment on a Monday afternoon?
Well, if your answer is yes, read on. Movies are shown at 1 p.m. every Monday the senior center is open on the big screen in the community center Mississippi Room.
The tables and chairs are spaced far apart for safety reasons and are disinfected before and after the movie is shown. It may be a new release or a memorable classic and you can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown.
If you own a DVD you think others may enjoy that we could borrow, please contact the senior center (G or PG ratings only). Thanks goes out to the people who have already brought in movies for us to borrow. As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance and masks must be worn.
If you are not into watching movies, how about playing Yahtzee? We started this activity the beginning of this month and those who have already participated told me they have really enjoyed themselves.
People can safely play Yahtzee in the senior center on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Each person sits at a table properly distanced from others and will have their own set of dice, cup, tray to shake the dice in, and score sheet. The dice, cup, and tray will be sanitized after each game day.
Call the center in advance to reserve your spot.
You can also contact us to sign up to come to our Tasty Tuesday event on November 24. We have one also scheduled for November 17 but that one is already full, with a waiting list. The November 24th meal includes a hot dog, baked beans, chips, pickle, dessert, and a beverage. You do need to sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and can do that by calling us as 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment when you come to eat. You meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the large community center Mississippi Room. Hope you can join us!
If you are caring for someone with dementia and are looking for a fun activity to do with them in a safe environment, please participate in our next Memory Café.
What is a Memory Café?
Caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing safely with others. We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. You can come to the senior center to participate or you can use Zoom and be part of the activity from your home. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help!
The meetings will begin at 1:30 p.m. on November 18 and December 16. Please contact the senior center to register for either or both or if you want more information.
You can learn some good information when you attend a defensive driving class, as well as save some money. The senior center partners with the Minnesota Safety Council to provide defensive driving classes at our center. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on November 19 and December 10, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please drop off or mail $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required. You will be provided with a certificate at the end of class to turn in to your auto insurance company.
The Senior Law Project provides free legal services to people age 60 and over. They can help with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing and nursing home issues, Medicare, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs, and Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives.
Staff will be at our center on Monday, November 23 to provide this valuable service.
Please note that help cannot be provided with wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment.
Jeanne Christy, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Marlene Petersen turned in October Trivia Contest forms with all the answers correct. The Klein’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by the senior center to pick up a November Trivia Contest sheet. You can also find it on our Facebook page.
You can find some good information on our new website page, monticelloseniorcenter.org. I have been spending a good amount of time loading information on the site. Please check it out, you just might see yourself in one of the pictures!
I hope you have a great week. Stay safe, my friends.
