The Monticello School Board approved the final property tax levy of $12.20 million.

The move came after the Monticello School District held its annual truth-in-taxation hearing on Monday, Dec. 2.

The final levy figure sits is down $567,220 from the $12.77 million levy approved by the Monticello School Board a year ago. That figure represents a decrease in the levy of 4.44 percent.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments