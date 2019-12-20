The Monticello School Board approved the final property tax levy of $12.20 million.
The move came after the Monticello School District held its annual truth-in-taxation hearing on Monday, Dec. 2.
The final levy figure sits is down $567,220 from the $12.77 million levy approved by the Monticello School Board a year ago. That figure represents a decrease in the levy of 4.44 percent.
