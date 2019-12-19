Monticello School District

     The Monticello School District received a clean bill of health in its annual audit report from CliftonLarsonAllen.

     The school district received a “clean opinion,” which CPA Mary Reedy said was the highest level of assurance that the school district’s financials are in compliance. Reedy noted that CliftonLarsonAllen staff looks forward to working on the Monticello audit because it is always “clean and very-well run.”

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments