The Monticello School District will be seeking a 7.27 percent increase in its tax levy when the levy is formally approved on Monday, Dec. 19.
The 7.27 percent levy increase does not represent the amount that the school portion of taxes will increase on residential, commercial and industrial properties within the Monticello School District.
The levy increase, brought on by an $896,167 proposed increase in the school district’s upcoming budget, represents how much tax collections will increase among all contributors to the school district’s tax base. Because of an increase in new housing construction, apartments, commercial, and industrial projects, the “pie” from which the tax dollars come from has grown, meaning more residents and businesses are contributing to the overall amount of taxes paid into the school district.
As a matter of fact, Tina Burkholder, the school district’s director of business services, noted that if the value of one’s property did not increase over the past year, one’s school portion of the property taxes would more than likely decrease.
The Monticello School District held its annual truth in taxation meeting Monday evening, the state-mandated meeting that gives taxpayers an opportunity to hear detailed information about the upcoming tax levy and to comment if they choose.
Few members of the public attended the meeting, and no questions were asked about the levy by members of the public.
Burkholder shared details about where the district’s money comes from and where it goes before getting into the details from the proposed 2023 levy which will help fund the 2023-24 school year.
According to Burkholder, the school district spends 83 percent of its revenue on general fund expenditures, 80 percent of which will be used for salary, wages and employee benefits in the next tax cycle. The rest of the general fund is made up of purchased services, such as transportation, supplies and materials and capital projects
The school district’s general fund levy is increasing, in part, because of a $925,366 increase in the amount collected from taxpayers from the voter-approved referendum that is on the books. The referendum funds are used for the general operating expenses of the school district.
Funding for this program, Burkholder noted, is provided through a combination of state aid and local tax levies and is also affected by an inflation increase and an increase in student enrollment.
There is also a #312,005 increase in the local option revenue levy, which also funds the general operations of the school district. This fund was also affected by an increase in student enrollment.
An increase in retirees from the school district is resulting in a proposed $229,950 increase in the school district’s post-employment benefits, while $374,000 is proposed to be put into the school district’s long-term facility maintenance fund.
Off-setting the budget increases is a decrease over last year of more than $900,000 in a fund that covers delinquencies in tax collections.
Final levy adoption will take place Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the school district board room, located at Monticello Middle School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.