Residents of the Monticello School District should be feeling better about the school-portion of their property taxes.
The Monticello School District is a step closer to approving its 2020 levy after holding its annual truth-in-taxation hearing on Monday, Dec. 2.
After weathering a 9.08 increase in the school portion of their property taxes a year ago, property tax payers are poised to see an overall decrease of 4.44 percent in the levy assessed by the Monticello School District.
The final levy figure sits at $12.20 million, down $567,220 from the $12.77 million levy approved by the Monticello School Board a year ago.
Tina Burkholder, the school district’s director of business services, said during the Dec. 2 truth-in-taxation hearing, said the final 2020 levy of $12.20 million will go before the Monticello Board of Education at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Whether tax payers in the Monticello School District will see their actual taxes decrease is based on a number factors, including the assessed value of property. If property value assessments set by the Wright County assessor’s office were to remain steady, school district taxpayers would see the decrease in their school property taxes. However, some property owners could see an increase in the school portion of their property taxes if they saw an increase in the assessed value of their property.
One change to the 2020 levy comes in the area of the district’s voter-approved referendum, where there is a decrease of $952,596 in the account used for general operating expenses due to the Minnesota State Legislature converting $300 per student from being funded by proceeds of the referendum to revenue generated locally by taxpayers. This is merely a shift in funding but will be visible on a resident’s tax statement, Burkholder said.
On the flip side of the funding shift, there is a $894,964 increase in local optional revenue coming into the district.
The tax levy is also impacted by an inflation increase of 1.85 percent, she said.
The school district’s levy for the general fund is decreasing $364,609. The 2020 general fund levy will be $8.465 million, down from $8.830 million in 2019. The decrease is due, in part, to the school district experiencing lower than expected enrollment, Burkholder said. The district’s levy for debt service is also decreasing by $198,099- or 5.53 percent compared to the 12019 levy. The school district is also projecting levy decreases in its community service fund.
So what do the levy projections mean to local taxpayers?
A house valued at $150,000, which paid $543 in school taxes in 2019, will now pay an estimated $495 in school-related taxes in 2020 for a decrease of $48. A house valued at $175,000, which paid $644 in school taxes in 2019, will now pay an estimated $587 in school-related taxes for a decrease of $57. A house valued at $200,000, which paid $745 in school taxes in 2019, will now pay an estimated $679 in school-related taxes for a decrease of $66. A house valued at $250,000, which paid $946 in school taxes in 2019, will now pay an estimated $864 in school-related taxes for a decrease of $82.
Burkholder noted that the state of Minnesota does have two tax refund programs and one tax deferral program available for owners of homestead property. For help with those forms, Burkholder recommended residents consult a tax professional or visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue website at www.taxes.state.mn.us.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
