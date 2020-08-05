The Monticello School Board will be considering a nearly $6 million operating levy when it meets on Monday, August 17.
School District officials laid the groundwork for the discussion that will preceded that decision during its Monday, August 3 meeting.
The bottom line, according to Superintendent Eric Olson: Years of being underfunded by the State Legislature has left the Monticello School District financially challenged.
Because of that, the District is forecasting a need to cut $1 million from the next budget cycle in 2021-22. To make matters more challenging, that forecast is based on pre-COVID-19 statistics, he said.
That comes on top of $900,000 in cuts in 2017-18, $2 million in cuts in 2018-19, and $299,000 in cuts in 2019-20.
There was not cut in the budget for the 2020-21 school year.
That hinders the District’s need to reduce class sizes, increase student services such as mental health care, keep up with technology advances, and enrich the School District curriculum, Olson said.
With members of the Monticello community finding themselves financially challenged because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, members of the school board will face a tough decision in two weeks: Is it the right time to ask property owners for an increase in their taxes?
It’s never the right time to ask for a increase in taxes, School Board President Jill Hoffman conceded. The economy’s tough, she said during the August 3 school board meeting.
In a perfect world, the school district wouldn’t have to ask property owners for an increase in funding, Hoffman said.
But it’s not a perfect world.
“We can’t not go out and take a chance,” Hoffman said of having voters approving a levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Hoffman takes solace in the fact that the school board has historically been good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
“That’s something I’m proud of,” she said.
School Board member Jeff Hegle echoed the fact that the Board has tried hard to keep tax levy increases flat over the past decade.
Tina Burkholder, the school district’s director of business services, noted during the August 3 meeting that over the past 12 years, the local school levy increases have averaged just 1.78 percent per year.
“We put the money in good places and use it wisely,” Hegle said.
The Monticello School District has an annual budget of about $50 million. It realizes an approximate 2 percent increase in state aid on an annual basis.
That 2 percent increase in aid is not enough to cover the increase in school district expenditures, school district officials say.
That has resulted in the school district being creative in increasing its revenue streams as it works to offset what school district officials call a consistent underfunding of education by the State.
Olson noted that the School District to date has taken control of its finances by looking for increased sources of revenue- including grants and reimbursement from the State for programs the District offers to its students.
The District has also made significant cuts in order to keep its finances in line.
“That needs to be addressed,” he said.
As the School District works to weather an upcoming storm, Olson asked an important question of the School Board- a question that will need to be answered in the coming weeks.
Olson highlighted a need to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes, increase the number of social workers district-wide, increase options for students in the area of career exploration, add bus routes to decrease the time students spend each day on a school bus (some routes are an hour long, Olson noted), improving technology and problem-solving options for students; increasing support positions, and decreasing activity fees so all students can participate in activities and feel a part of the school community with no exclusions.
“As a District, as a community, at what cost does that come?” Olson asked.
The answer, Olson said, is $1,299 per student.
If the School Board pursues passage of an operating levy on the Nov. 3 ballot, the District will seek an increase in its operating levy of $475. That’s up from the $824 operating levy approved by the voters in 2015.
The impact of the increase, according to school district officials, would be $16 per month on a property valued at $100,000; $33 on a $200,000 property, $49 on a $300,000 property and $163 per month on a property valued at $1 million.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
