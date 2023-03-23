A Monticello sixth grader who has pledged to be kind, grateful, and a valuable citizen has earned recognition from a national veteran’s organization.
Nolan Green has been named the national second-place winner in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) 2022-2023 Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
Nolan was the recipient of a $4,000 award for penning the second-place essay.
The Monticello sixth grader was also the regional and state winner of the annual Patriot Pen essay contest.
Nolan, who was sponsored by VFW Post 8731 in Monticello, wrote his winning essay based on this year’s theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
“My pledge to all veterans is to be kind, be trustworthy, be helpful and to be a good citizen,” Nolan told the Monticello Times in February.
The son of Mike and Kari Green, Nolan was inspired in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest by his grandfather Denny.
Nolan’s grandfather served in Vietnam and died before Nolan was born from the effects of Agent Orange.
Nolan concluded his winning essay with these words, “By pledging always to be a kind, grateful, and valuable citizen, I hope to be a great American. My actions are more important than words because it shows that I mean them. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them,” said John F. Kennedy. I promise to be a great American citizen.”
The VFW organization sponsors the essay contests to encourage students to learn more about the history of our country and to be more aware of the veterans who have served their country. The 2022-23 Patriot’s Pen theme is “My Pledge to our Veterans”. The essay’s length must be 300-400 typewritten words.
All entries begin at the VFW Post level. Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the District level. The District level winners proceed to compete at the Department (state) level. The state winners proceed to the national level. The first place Patriot’s Pen national award is $5,000.
Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay competition has helped foster patriotism by encouraging young minds to examine our nation’s history along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.
Open to eligible sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, the competition requires students to submit a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on a selected patriotic theme while competing for their share of more than $1 million in awards and prizes.
More than 62,600 students participated in this year’s competition. Green competed at the national level against 52 other state finalists for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000. At the national and local level, the VFW awarded more than $777,200 in awards this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.