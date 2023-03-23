A Monticello sixth grader who has pledged to be kind, grateful, and a valuable citizen has earned recognition from a national veteran’s organization.

Nolan Green has been named the national second-place winner in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW) 2022-2023 Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

