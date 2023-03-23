Monticello’s local option sales tax gets Senate hearing

Proceeds of a local option sales tax would augment the funding sources for two high-profile projects within the city of Monticello.
That’s the word from Monticello City Administrator Rachel Leonard, who testified Tuesday, March 14 before the Minnesota Senate tax committee.
Monticello is seeking Legislative approval to impose a half-percent sales tax and use the proceeds to fund portions of two projects: Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Athletic Park and the proposed recreational area at Pointes at Cedar. The city is seeking $15 million in local sales tax proceeds for each project for a total of $30 million.
Both projects are estimated to cost more than the $15 million the City is asking for from the local option sales tax, Leonard told members of the Senate Tax Committee.
The City is committed to providing both the capital funds and the operation and maintenance funding for the projects, she said.
“We are simply looking to augment our funding sources,” Leonard told committee members.
Under details of the proposed local option sales tax, the City would impose the half-percent sales tax for an estimated 20 years. The $30 million would be split equally between the projects.
Leonard testified before the committee that tax proceeds for the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Athletic Park would go towards the advanced development of a 100-acre section of the larger Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
The athletic park would include a variety of sports fields for all ages, creating centralized play as well as effcient operation of the fields.
“Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park has been designated a regional park by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission,” Leonard said. “This designation the emerging play in this park.”
Currently, the field is home to mostly interim fields, Leonard said. The fields are not set for final play conditions.
“However, teams from around our community in Monticello as well as Wright and Sherburne counties call Bertram home,” Leonard said.
“The existing fields are fully booked seven days a week from May to October,” Leonard told members of the Senate Tax Committee.
In addition to regular season play, the park serves as a home to regional tournaments, as well, she said. That includes Bertram hosting the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association’s Under 13-19 tournaments that resulted in 4,000 people coming to Monticello from throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“The sales tax will allow Monticello to continue to develop the fields, as well as support the infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of a rapidly growing region,” Leonard said.
The second project for which sales tax funding is sought is the recreational features at the Pointes at Cedar.
Fifteen million dollars would go towards the development of the public portion of the 100-acre development that is occurring in the center of the city between Chelsea Road and School Boulevard and Cedar Street and Edmonson Avenue.
“The Pointes is anchored by a recreational water feature that will be surrounded by trails and specialty spaces creating a unique destination,” Leonard told members of the Senate Tax Committee.
The city administrator explained how project plans to incorporate the three natural biomes of the state to create active and passive spaces. Also planned to be located within the Pointes project are a mix of interactive play nodes, large and small gathering places, places for interactive water features as well as a location for the installation of public art, Leonard said.
The space at the Points at Cedar is being designed for all-season activity and programming and will be versatile and flexible over time, she said.
Monticello’s existing recreational programming draws participants from around the region and city officials believe a stylized, interesting space like the Pointes will continue to draw people into the community, Leonard said.
The Pointes at Cedar project will also draw economic development activity from developers who see potential for both housing and retail/commercial development around the perimeter of the public portion of the project.
The public and private development will create a stnergy that will allow Monticello to bring people together from across the region, Leonard told members of the Senate Tax Committee.
The Senate bill calling for a Monticello local options sales tax is SF 1922. The accompanying bill in the Minnesota House, introduced by Rep. Marion O’Neill, is HF 1865. As of Tuesday, March 21, the bill had not had a hearing in the House, according to O’Neill’s legislative website.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
