The Monticello City Council approved a $56.2 million budget on Monday, Dec. 12.
To help fund the 2023 operating budget, the City Council approved a levy of $12.05 million. Combine that with a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $402,000, the total 2023 city levy approved Monday, Dec. 12 by the Monticello City Council is $12.45 million.
The approved levy represents a 6.1 percent increase over the 2022 levy. That’s $697,000 more than the 2022 levy approved by the City Council in December 2021.
The approved increase in the levy represents the amount of money the city will collect in taxes in 2023.
While the city is going to operate on a $56.2 million budget, the entire budget amount does not come from the city’s taxpayers, according to Sarah Rathlisberger, finance director for the City of Monticello.
About 70 percent of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes, Rathlisberger said.
In 2023, Xcel Energy will pay about 45 percent of the city property tax bill, while 29 percent will come from the owners of residential properties. Because of property valuations set by Wright County, that 29 percent residential contribution to the tax rolls represents a three percent increase over 2022, Rathlisberger said.
Residential market values increased by an average of 20 percent from 2022 to 2023, Rathlisberger noted. It’s the increase in property values as determined by Wright County that will have the greatest impact on 2023 tax bills, she said.
Apartment complexes will carry 8 percent of the property tax load, while 18 percent of city revenues from tax collections will be generated from commercial and industrial properties.
Breaking down where tax dollars will go in 2023, Rathlisberger said the largest beneficiary will be the city’s general fund, where $8.06 million of the $12.05 levy will find its way.
Rathlisberger presented during the city’s annual truth in taxation hearing, a state-mandated hearing before the approval of the levy that allows the public to have the levy explained. The public is also given an opportunity to ask questions about the levy during the truth in taxation hearing. At Monticello’s hearing on Monday, Dec. 12, there were six people in attendance. No questions were asked of Rathlisberger, city staff or members of the City Council.
The General Fund levy increase is 7.8 percent, Rathlisberger said during the truth in taxation hearing. The general fund, according to staff reports presented at the Dec. 12 meeting, includes lease payments for new equipment in the Central Equipment Fund and cost of living adjustments to the pay scale. Additionally, the general fund expenditures include an increase in contracted hours with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office effective May 1, 2023 that was approved by the City Council, as well as expenditure budgets that were increased to reflect the current economic environment.
Levy funding to operate the Monticello Community Center is increasing 6.2 percent - or $30,000- to %515,000.
Staff noted that there was no levy increase in 2022 after a 16.1 percent increase in 2021 to help offset challenges the MCC met during the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in much of the MCC programing put on pause.
Capital projects and existing bond payments make up the majority of the remainder of the tax levy.
