The Monticello City Council approved a $56.2 million budget on Monday, Dec. 12.

To help fund the 2023 operating budget, the City Council approved a levy of $12.05 million. Combine that with a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $402,000, the total 2023 city levy approved Monday, Dec. 12 by the Monticello City Council is $12.45 million.

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

