Rotary students of the Month

The Monticello Rotary Club honored its students of the month at its Monday, Jan. 6 meeting. Honored were Jayden Nelson and Anna Olson, pictured left to right. It was noted that the Monticello High School seniors both have 4.0 grade point averages.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

