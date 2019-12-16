You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Monticello Pops Choir sings 'Joy to the World'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
  • Jeff Hage

The Pops Group of the Monticello High School Chamber Choir sings "Joy to the World" at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Monticello Rotary Club.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments