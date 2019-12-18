Street rehabilitation projects, totaling $2.18 million, are planned for Monticello during the 2020 construction season.
The Monticello City Council approved ordering the final plans for the projects and going out for bids during its Monday, Dec. 9 meeting.
The projects are planned for three general areas in the city of Monticello: The Cardinal Hills neighborhood, Oakridge neighborhood, and the Meadows/Balboul/Anders Wilhem Estates neighborhood.
Included in the rehabilitation plan are Marvin Elwood Road, Hedman Lane, Balboul Circle, Crocus Lane, Crocus Circle, 90th Street, Starling Drive, Martin Drive, Mallard Lane, Heron Court, Tanager Circle, Canvasback Court, Eider Lane, Falcon Avenue, Pelican Lane, Briar Oaks Blvd, Hawthorne Place N&S, Endicott Trail, Briar Court NE, Shady Oak Circle NE, Eastwood Circle NE, Eastwood Lane NE, and Oakridge Drive.
Work is also planned for the Monticello wastewater treatment plant as part of the 2020 project. Wastewater treatment plant assessments are not subject to assessments.
The anticipated assessment amount for this project is $3,100 per parcel for the 329 properties benefited from this project, according to City of Monticello staff.
The $3,100 per parcel is half of the actual project cost, said Monticello City Engineer Matt Leonard. Monticello’s assessment policy states that residential properties are assessed 50 percent of the total cost for overlays and full reconstructions, Leonard said during a public hearing on the projects during the Dec. 9 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
In Cardinal Hills, a project feasibility report states that existing pavement surface is generally in fair to satisfactory condition. The roadways in the area have many patches, longitudinal and transverse cracks and alligator cracking throughout. The roadways in this neighborhood were constructed in phases between 1991 and 1993. The streets are 34 feet wide within a 66 foot wide right-of-way. These roadways were last chip sealed in 2007.
In Oakridge, the feasibility report states that existing pavement surface shows extensive hairline cracks, with multiple cores showing delamination and significant deterioration. The roadways in this neighborhood were constructed in phases between 1991 and 1993. The street width varies on average between 30 and 34 feet wide within a 66 foot wide right-of-way.
In the the Meadows/Balboul/Anders Wilhem Estates neighborhood, pavement surface is overall in fair condition. Longitudinal and transverse cracks, and spots of alligator cracking are present throughout the area. The most severe location is within the Marvin Elwood Road and Hedman Lane intersection, where multiple potholes and significant cracking are present. The roadways in this neighborhood were constructed in phases between 1978 and 1990. The street width varies between 30 and 36 feet wide within a 66 foot wide right-of-way.
Work at the wastewater treatment plant calls for a full depth bituminous reclamation is recommended. This rehabilitation method would disrupt the crack patterns and add structural capacity to the pavement due to the severe cracking in the existing northwestern roadways and paved area between the treatment facility and garages. The remaining bituminous paved areas would remain in place; the City plans to complete a double chip seal as a separate project to extend the useful life of the pavement and provide an acceptable level of surface on the entire property.
A motion was made by Councilman Bill Fair to order the 2020 street project and prepare plans and specifications. The motion was seconded by Councilman Jim Davidson. The motion passed unanimously.
The project will be paid for with city street funds estimated at $999,500, sanitary sewer funds estimated at $181,000 and special assessments estimated to match the city contribution of $999,500.
A proposed project schedule calls for going out for bids by the end of January. Bids are projected to be opened in February and awarded in March. Construction is projected to begin in May or June and be wrapped up by the end of October.
A final assessment hearing would be scheduled in November if work is completed on schedule.
