Workers at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant started a month-long refueling and maintenance effort on April 14, allowing the facility to continue providing reliable, carbon-free energy for more than 500,000 customers in the Upper Midwest.
About 800 skilled workers and specialized contractors will be at the site to perform the work, providing a significant boost to the local economy. The effort, which happens every two years, helps set up the plant for a future extension of its operations, which will play an important part in achieving Minnesota’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
“Nuclear power is a key part of the clean energy transition because of its unique combination of reliability, affordability, and zero emissions,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy – Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. “Our nuclear energy plants today generate about half our carbon free energy for our Upper Midwest customers and provide reliable, clean power, which is a great value and represents a major investment in the region.”
Boost to local economy
Xcel Energy’s nuclear power plants are economic drivers for the communities they operate in. The specialized, skilled employees and contractors who work at the plant during refueling outages provide a boost to the area’s economy.
“The economic benefits of the refueling outage in Monticello are infinite,” said Marcy Anderson, executive director of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “These workers take ‘Sleep, Shop & Dine Local’ to a whole new level. They utilize many services from automotive, chiropractic, dental, medical to retail and dining. We look forward to welcoming them every time they come to work in our community.”
The Monticello plant has been responsible for more than an estimated $550 million in economic activity each year in the region, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. The facility is Monticello’s biggest employer and largest local taxpayer.
Nuclear energy is extremely reliable. Xcel Energy’s plants typically run year-round, around the clock, and regularly operate uninterrupted through a polar vortex or a heat wave, only shutting down to refuel the reactor. During the refueling, about one-third of the fuel in the reactor core will be replaced. Meanwhile, skilled technicians will do 60,000 hours of inspection and maintenance that ensure the safe and efficient operation of the plant.
“Our team spends years planning for these outage periods to ensure we execute projects safely and effectively,” said Site Vice President Chris Domingos. “We plan this work during the spring, an off-peak period for energy usage, positioning the plant and company to deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity for the summer months and over the next two years.”
During the planned outage, Xcel Energy will conduct a broad inspection of the plant and continue the close inspection of pipes that run between the reactor and turbine buildings that carry water or steam. The company has already replaced the pipe that leaked earlier this year and verified it was the only source of the leak. Xcel Energy has recovered 38% of the tritiated water and continues to work closely with regulators as well as Monticello community leaders.
Extension of operations
Plant maintenance makes it possible to extend Monticello’s operating life and renew Xcel Energy’s investment and commitment to Monticello and the surrounding region.
Xcel Energy has filed with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a 20-year extension of Monticello’s operating license, allowing the plant to continue operations through 2050. The company’s current plan calls for Monticello to operate until at least 2040. The license review and approval process is extensive, and a decision from regulators is expected in late 2024.
The company’s nuclear team has reduced production costs at the Monticello plant by 35% over the past decade. Together, Xcel Energy’s two nuclear plants at Monticello and Prairie Island provide more than 30% of the electricity that the company’s customers use in the Upper Midwest. In 2022, the two generating plants together produced nearly 14,700 gigawatt hours of energy, a record for the sites.
