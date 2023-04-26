Workers at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant started a month-long refueling and maintenance effort on April 14, allowing the facility to continue providing reliable, carbon-free energy for more than 500,000 customers in the Upper Midwest.

About 800 skilled workers and specialized contractors will be at the site to perform the work, providing a significant boost to the local economy. The effort, which happens every two years, helps set up the plant for a future extension of its operations, which will play an important part in achieving Minnesota’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.

