A Monticello mom is keeping her son’s memory alive- one stitch at a time.
It’s been 3 1/2 years since Sandie Stachowicz’s son Peter died from a rare brain tumor on Sept. 7, 2019 at the age of 25.
From the moment Peter died, his mother had one mission: She didn’t want the memory of her son forgotten.
But Sandie struggled with how she could keep Peter’s memory alive.
That is, until she recalled the day at the CentraCare – Monticello Cancer Center when her son received the gift of a crocheted blanket.
“He loved that blanket,” Sandie said. “It meant so much to him.”
A blanket might be a simple gift, but for Pete Stachowicz, it was a meaningful gift.
Someone had donated a number of blankets to the cancer center in Monticello, Sandie recalled.
Peter hand-picked his blanket from the blankets available.
It struck Sandie how something created by someone still unknown to her and Pete impacted the remaining days of her son’s life.
The blanket brought Pete so much comfort and joy that it actually surprised Sandie.
It was that blanket that became Sandie’s inspiration for remembering her son.
“That was it. That’s what I was going to do,” Sandie said of crocheting blankets.
“Crocheting became my therapy,” she said.
In the 42 months since Pete Stachowicz died of cancer, Sandie Stachowicz has crocheted 280 blankets which have been given to cancer patients like her son at CentraCare cancer centers in Monticello and St. Cloud.
She has also established a 501c foundation named Pete’s Blankets of Hope that not only helps keep Pete Stachowicz’s memory alive, but gives local cancer patients the loving gift that Pete Stachowicz was presented as he battled his rare disease.
To make the blankets more personal, each blanket is given a name that coincides with a specific memory connected her son Pete.
“Pete was silly and funny. But he was also driven,” Sandie said.
“He was a hockey player and captain of his hockey team. He ran track. He was a lifeguard,” Sandie said of her son Pete.
Pete, a native of Naperville, Illinois, studied abroad in England. He also was a graduate of the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota , and landed his dream job at Securian Financial in St. Paul.
It’s those aspects of Pete’s life that are reflected in the naming of the blankets and a card included with each blanket given to a cancer patient, Sandie said.
Pete Stachowicz eventually lost his ability to speak because of his cancer, and Sandie often turns to her son’s last spoken words as inspiration for both herself and those who receive one of Pete’s Blankets of Hope.
“Don’t give up hope,” she said.
“I want those words to inspire other cancer patients,” Sandie said.
Sandie refers to her son as a “Super Nova” who shared nothing but light and energy with those around him.
And with every crochet stitch, blanket pattern, and texture of yarn, Sandie shares that light and energy through the gift of her blankets.
To learn more about Pete’s Blankets of Hope and Sandie Stachowicz’s foundation, visit www.petesblankets.com. Sandie Stachowicz also accepts donations of yarn to be used in the creation of blankets for area cancer patients. She can be reached by email at sandiekay63@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.