A Monticello man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to commit arson at a Minneapolis bank in the days following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Alexander Heil, 22 of Monticello, will also serve three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Alexander Steven Heil, 22, admitted that on May 28, 2020, he and other individuals intentionally aided in the arson of the Wells Fargo Bank building located in south Minneapolis. Heil added fuel to an existing fire by throwing items into the flames with the intent to accelerate the burning of the building.
A charging document filed in U.S. Federal Court states that Heil “knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed...to commit arson on property used in interstate commerce” in violation of Title 18, United States Code 844(i), all in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371.
According to the charging document, Heil gathered with others at 3030 Nicollet Ave. S. where he allegedly placed a traffic cone into an existing fire for the purpose of accelerating the fire in the Wells Fargo building. Heil is also accused of manipulating the existing fire in the entrance to the bank for the purpose of accelerating the fire, the charging documents state. Heil is also accused of throwing an additional unknown object into the existing fire for the purpose of accelerating the fire in the Wells Fargo building.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Minnesota District office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
