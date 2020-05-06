Lions Brewfest

A special event permit was issued to the Monticello Lions Club  for its annual BrewFest, scheduled to be held on April 15. The Lions anticipate 120 beers to be sampled at 45 tables in West Bridge Park. The Council also approved for the Lions a 1-day temporary on-sale liquor license on August 15 for its Brewfest event.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

