A special event permit was issued to the Monticello Lions Club for its annual BrewFest, scheduled to be held on April 15. The Lions anticipate 120 beers to be sampled at 45 tables in West Bridge Park. The Council also approved for the Lions a 1-day temporary on-sale liquor license on August 15 for its Brewfest event.
Monticello Lions Brewfest permits issued
Jeff Hage
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- One injured, two arrested, in drive-by shooting in Little Falls
- Missing Maple Grove woman found dead
- Man charged with attempted murder of his mother in Bloomington
- Resident in their 60s becomes sixth confirmed case of COVID in Morrison County
- Two more Morrison County residents test positive for COVID-19
- Plane crashes on Coon Lake, neighbors leap into action
- Anoka-Hennepin pushing for in-person graduations
- Longtime Coon Rapids doctor, medical examiner dies of coronavirus
- 4 housing developments mulled in Brooklyn Park
- Highway 252 project in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center gets more-detailed environmental study
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Todd James Staples (4)
- Editorial kicks off silly season (4)
- Steven A. Anderson (3)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- Walz, one size does not fit all (2)
- Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)
- Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
- Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)
- Trump has done an amazing job (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.