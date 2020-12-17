Monticello holiday light show shines and sparkles

Joe and Karen Tschida are spreading cheer to Monticello locals through a light show free for anyone who is willing to drive by. The display is called Lights on Golden Pond.
Usually the family goes to Bentlyville in Duluth to see a grand Christmas light display. This year Joe decided to put on a show of his own.
“For years, my wife would always prod me to put up the Christmas lights on the house,” Joe said. “All I had were the standard mini bulbs that were static lights, just on or off, didn’t change colors that kind of light. Me, being who I am, wanted it bigger, better. I’ve been planning this since January.”
Joe likened himself to Tim Allen from the television series Home Improvement. There’s always something he can be doing better, including his light show.
The light show runs nightly at 9414 Golden Pond Lane North in Monticello from 5-10 p.m. The show starts with the Griswolds trying to light the Christmas lights and ends with Porky Pig and friends saying that’s all folks. The total length of the show is about 38 minutes and runs on a loop.
“If you show up and Porky and friends are saying that’s all, it’s really not, it’ll loop back to the beginning,” Joe said.
Viewers can also tune the radio to 106.7 FM to hear the light show.
So far the community has responded positively to the show.
“Our neighbors love it,” Joe said. We’re starting to get more Facebook likes and followers each day. I belong to a couple of lighting groups on Facebook, so we share experiences with each other. Some of the problems others have had have been mostly how do we handle the traffic load? A few have had the angry neighbor, I’m sure you’ve seen the story from St. Anthony by now. We’ve been pretty lucky, but the more the word gets out the more traffic problems we may see.”
Joe and Karen both love seeing how kids light up - pun intended - when they see their favorite characters.
“So far, the best thing I’ve seen is a little girl trying to climb out of her parent’s car window when the song ‘Let It Go’ came on from Frozen,” Karen said. “I think she wanted to hug our 11-foot-tall Olaf. Spreading the holiday cheer is definitely the most enjoyable.”
The Christmas light show is exquisite and the Tschida family puts the effort and time into creating something special.
It takes 11 months of planning, 10-12 hours of programming for every minute of the coordinated music, and it took about 22 days to hang, wire, set up, and test the display.
The Tschida’s have also been smart about what lights they use.
“When we talk energy consumption and the electric bill, it’s not expensive,” Joe said. “It costs us more to run the air conditioner for a month than it does to run the light display. Our lights are energy efficient LED bulbs and all our pixels are 12 volt DC power running on only 700 watts DC. When we talk about all the items to make it run, yes, it’s expensive. Let’s just say it cost more than a dollar and less than a million.”
They decided to make it more interactive this year and Joe said that he wants to do continue the tradition every year.
Over anything else Joe just wants the viewers to feel joy when they’re viewing his lights. He wants them to be a way to take their mind off of the way 2020 has been going.
“Our display can be a 38 minute escape from the realities of their daily life and let them smile,” he said. “There have been a few nights where I’ve been home from work where I can watch the reactions of those watching. There’s something rewarding about seeing joy and excitement from kids and adults. It’s almost like a high from a drug. All we were looking for was to wish everyone peace, love, joy, and happiness this holiday season.”
The Lights on Golden Pond light show will also be in xLights Around the World this year. xLights Around the world is a video compilation of light shows from around the world. Last years’ xLights Around the world had 607 displays from 25 countries around the world. https://youtu.be/1KZXWo1p3lg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.