The cast of Our Place gathers as one on the dock- with the exception of Sidney and Jonathan, who presumably passed away- reflect on the sorrow, love, heartbreak, life and death in the final scene of the one act play.

The Monticello High School One Act Play team performed “Our Place” on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Mississippi 8 One Act Festival, hosted by Monticello High School. 

Our Place is comprised of five unrelated scenes featuring different characters who visit the same wooden dock that extends out onto a lake. 

