The cast of Our Place gathers as one on the dock- with the exception of Sidney and Jonathan, who presumably passed away- reflect on the sorrow, love, heartbreak, life and death in the final scene of the one act play.
On a cool autumn night, Jake (17) arrives with Holly (17) at a secluded spot. The couple feels an immediate connection to this place as if it were put there just for them. Things seem perfect until Anne (17) and her date, Lyle (17), arrive.
On another day, early in the morning, Beth (50’s) has plans to spend the day with her dad, Robert (80’s) who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, at their favorite fishing place. She has high hopes for catching some sunshine, a few fish, and her dad’s fading memories.
The third story involves Al (40’s), who arrives at the dock with his family and has high expectations for their family canoe trip. The only problem is that his wife Brenda (40’s) would rather stay inside, his son Nicky (13) has a chip on his shoulder, and his daughter Sherry (8) likes to see life on the darker side.
In the fourth story, Cory and Liberty (20’s) are having a picnic lunch out by the lake, but a realization about tuna-fish sandwiches sends a shockwave through their relationship and brings about questions of who they are and what lies ahead for them.
In the fifth story, Stanley (16) escapes the hardships of his life to blow off some steam on the dock when his younger sister Sidney (8) arrives. All he wants is for her to go away, but she insists on staying with him. The entire ensemble gathers on the dock together for the final scene. In a poetic epilogue, they all learn what it means to experience joy and sorrow, love and heartbreak, and ultimately, life and death.
Our Place was first performed in 2014 at the North Carolina Theatre Festival where it was named Best New Play, according to Bizbooks.net.
