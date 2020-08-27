Forty-five members of a Monticello-based unit of the Minnesota National Guard were activated Wednesday, Aug. 26 as a response to renewed violence in downtown Minneapolis.
The Monticello-based 257th Military Police Company was activated by Gov. Tim Walz at the request of Minneapolis Mayor Frey, according to CPT Melanie Nelson, public affairs officer with the Minnesota National Guard.
“We initiated response immediately,” Brig. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General said in a statement. “It takes a certain amount of time to muster and deploy those forces.”
Before midnight on Aug. 26, the 45 soldiers of the 257th Military Police Company were in-processed onto state active duty. Overnight the Guard assisted Minneapolis Police in setting up 15 traffic control points, freeing-up the police for other critical law enforcement missions, Nelson stated.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, nearly 100 soldiers were available and supporting missions. Soldiers are assisting local law enforcement to ensure the safety of local residents and preserving property.
Another 300 soldiers from the Montevideo-based 1st Battalion, 151st Field Artillery were activated on Thursday, Aug. 267
“We will continue to work with the Governor’s staff and Commissioner of Public Safety protect life and preserve property for the citizens of Minnesota,” said Manke.
