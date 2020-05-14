When the Monticello High School Class of 2020 graduates in June, the ceremony will preserve some tradition, while incorporating modern technology to safely share the event with the community.
Minnesota banned large-scale high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on Friday, May 8, to limit the spread of the coronavirus, dashing the spirits of students who had been holding out hope for traditional pomp and circumstance.
But Monticello seniors won't be left without a graduation ceremony that they will long remember.
Under a plan laid out by school administrators and representatives from the senior class, a graduation stage will be set up in front of the east entrance of the high school on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20. Graduating seniors, who will have scheduled their walk in advance, will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas and be congratulated by school administrators and school board members- all while practicing safe social-distancing protocols. Lommel Photography will be on hand to capture the excitement and create traditional graduation photographs.
On graduation night, Friday, June 5, people will be turning to computer screens, tablets, cellphones and televisions with streaming capabilities to celebrate the Class of 2020 through a virtual broadcast. In addition to the video of students receiving their diplomas, keynote speakers will be sharing their messages of inspiration to the graduates during the virtual event.
There are additional plans in the works to make graduation 2020 a memorable event for the Monticello graduates.
School officials are finalizing plans for a graduation car parade for the Class of 2020. This parade will be held on Sunday evening, May 31st. Families can expect further communication with more details in the near future, according to high school administrators.
