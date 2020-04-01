The cost of collecting residential garbage is increasing in Monticello, but those increases are already reflected in garbage fees.
The City Council has approved a new 5-year contract with Advanced Disposal. There is a 17.8 percent increase in garbage hauling fees under the first year of the contract which amounts to about $108,000, according to a staff report from the City of Monticello. In years two, three, four, and five of the contract, annual increases are scheduled to be about $40,000 annually.
Specifically, residential garbage hauling is increasing from &8.28 per month to $9.08. Residential recycling is increasing from $2.99 per month to $4.20. That’s a total increase of $2.01 from $11.27 per month a year ago for trash and recycling services to the new rate of $13.28.
The fee increases are already reflected in the current city billing for trash and recycling services and were made in anticipation of the new City contract with Advanced Disposal.
