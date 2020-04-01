garbage truck mt

The cost of collecting residential garbage is increasing in Monticello, but those increases are already reflected in garbage fees.

The City Council has approved a new 5-year contract with Advanced Disposal. There is a 17.8 percent increase in garbage hauling fees under the first year of the contract which amounts to about $108,000, according to a staff report from the City of Monticello. In years two, three, four, and five of the contract, annual increases are scheduled to be about $40,000 annually.

Specifically, residential garbage hauling is increasing from &8.28 per month to $9.08. Residential recycling is increasing from $2.99 per month to $4.20. That’s a total increase of $2.01 from $11.27 per month a year ago for trash and recycling services to the new rate of $13.28.

The fee increases are already reflected in the current city billing for trash and recycling services and were made in anticipation of the new City contract with Advanced Disposal.

Load comments