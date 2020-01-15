CentraCare – Monticello celebrated the birth of Neva Fisher, the first baby born at the hospital in 2020, on January 4th at 9:18 a.m. Neva was welcomed into the world by her parents Rebekah and Shane Fisher and older brothers Ezra, Simon and Dawson from Big Lake. Neva weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Pictured in the photo is Neva Fisher, first baby born at CentraCare – Monticello in 2020. (Photo provided)
