The State of Minnesota has authorized the Monticello DMV to reopen the lobby to the public starting on Tuesday, May 19.
The DMV will operate with its normal hours. The drop box will remain outside, but it will only be used for the processing of renewals.
Health precautions and social distancing will be in place, including a limit to the number of people in the building.
