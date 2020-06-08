Two people from Monticello were critically injured Saturday, June 6 in a motorcycle crash near Green Isle.

Curtis and Carmen Bechthold suffered life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer on Highway 5 and 170th Avenue in Washington Lake Township in Sibley County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Curtis Bechthold, 59 of Monticello, was driving the 2013 Harley Davidson that hit the deer in the northbound lane of Highway 5 at about 5:15 p.m. on June 6. He and Carmen Bechthold, 55 of Monticello, were both transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Neither of the crash victims were wearing helmets, the State Patrol stated.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Both Bechtholds are real estate agents in the Monticello area, according to their social media sites.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

