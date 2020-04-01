The Monticello City Council has adopted a resolution supporting a non-profit dental clinic to be located at the new Wright County Government Center in Buffalo.
Wright County is seeking $2 million in state funding for the build-out of the clinic, said County Commissioner Darek Vetsch, who represents Monticello on the Wright County Board.
The resolution will be forwarded to Gov. Tim Walz, several state agencies, and lawmakers.
Vetsch explained that the clinic will be located in an area of the government center that will not be immediately utilized because the government center is meeting the needs of county government for the next 30 years.
“There was 7,000 to 8,000 square feet that wasn’t going to be immediately used,” Vetsch said.
The clinic, if built, will meet the needs of low income people with Medicaid or no dental insurance. The facility is expected to service 7,000 patients a year.
“There’s a great need,” Vetsch told members of the Monticello City Council.
Councilmember Jim Davidson called the clinic an impressive step for Wright County.
