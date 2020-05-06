The City of Monticello is crediting holders of city liquor licenses that have been forced to close or not sell alcohol products during the shutdown put in place by Gov. Tim Walz due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s liquor license year runs July 1 – June 30. The credits will be applied to a business’ 2020-21 liquor license fee, according to a City of Monticello staff memo. The financial impact of the license credits is estimated to be a little over $14,000, according to city staff.
The amount of the credit is based on the number of days establishments were closed due to the Walz’ declaration requiring all bars and restaurants to close to customers and prohibiting on-site consumption of food and alcohol.
City staff notes that Walz’ mandated closure was effective at 5 p.m. on March 17 and has been extended until at least May 18.
According to city staff, there are 15 establishments that currently hold an on-sale/Sunday liquor licenses. These include 12 intoxicating liquor licenses, one combination wine/strong beer license, one beer license, and one wine license.
