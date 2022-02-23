A longtime Monticello business specializing in point-of-sales systems is hoping to expand and create new jobs in the city.
WashburnPOS is seeking a grant from the State of Minnesota’s Job Creation Fund that would help make that expansion in Monticello a reality.
The company has been located at 218 Chelsea Road in Monticello since the early 1990s.WashburnPOS repairs, refurbishes, and assembles point-of-sales computer systems for companies such as Target, Home Depot, Tractor Supply Company and businesses such as grocery stores, hotels, and casinos.
Recent business growth has created a need for WashburnPOS to expand- and company leaders would like to see that expansion in Monticello.
While WashburnPOS prepares for expansion of its facility, it has been leasing space in two Monticello buildings, according to city staff.
The company is proposing to construct a 42,000 to 50,000 square foot addition unto its facility at 218 Chelsea Road valued at about $6.25 million. That would more than double the existing 33,000 square feet utilized by WashburnPOS, according to a staff report presented to the Monticello City Council at its Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
The expansion would also allow WashburnPOS to double its workforce from its current 43 employees to an estimated 87 employees. That’s an increase of 44 new employees due to the proposed expansion.
As WashburnPOS works to advance its $6.25 million expansion, the company is realizing a gap in funding the expansion.
Without aid of some sort, the company is likely to have to relocate outside of Monticello- something the owners of the business desire not to do.
To aid in retaining WashburnPOS, the city of Monticello has suggested the company seek tax increment financing (TIF) through the city and tap into the Greater Monticello Enterprise Fund loan program.
The city has also suggested Washburn POS seek a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Job Creation Fund.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, Feb. 14 adopted a resolution endorsing WashburnPOS’ submittal of a job creation fund grant application.
In a separate action of Feb. 14, the city council also adopted a resolution calling for a public hearing regarding the establishment of a TIF district and adoption of a TIF financing plan to assist WashburnPOS with its proposed expansion.
