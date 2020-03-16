After thoughtful consideration and careful review of the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health, the city of Monticello decided to temporarily close the Monticello Community Center until further notice.
Based on initial estimates, city staff expect the facility to remain closed through March 31, 2020. They will continue to evaluate the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and make future determinations about when to re-open based on the health and safety of patrons, staff, and community.
Currently, this is the only city facility to fully close following the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and the region. Staff determined it was in the best interest of the community to close given the high-traffic nature of the facility and the challenges for creating adequate social distancing.
Despite the closure of the community center, the public will retain access to City Hall by using the Walnut Street entrance at the front of the building. However, city staff encourages people to use phone or email to conduct as much city business as possible and limit the amount of in-person interaction for the immediate future.
The city will continue to monitor the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and made additional adjustments to city facilities and services as needed.
