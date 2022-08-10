Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart says he’s not an expert on hemp-derived THC products and the laws surrounding low-dose Cannabis products.

But Hilgart says he will be an expert on THC come August 22- the night the City of Monticello will hold a workshop addressing a Minnesota law that went into effect July 1 allowing Minnesotans to buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. The product cannot have a dosage that exceeds 0.3 percent THC.

