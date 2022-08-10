Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart says he’s not an expert on hemp-derived THC products and the laws surrounding low-dose Cannabis products.
But Hilgart says he will be an expert on THC come August 22- the night the City of Monticello will hold a workshop addressing a Minnesota law that went into effect July 1 allowing Minnesotans to buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. The product cannot have a dosage that exceeds 0.3 percent THC.
The Monticello City Council on Monday, Aug. 8 rejected imposing a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles by businesses within the city limits.
The Council put off further discussion on hemp-based THC until the August 22 workshop.
“We can talk about Delta 8, Delta 10, or Delta Force 1,” Hilgart said. “I’m not an expert but I will be by our next meeting,” Hilgart proclaimed.
City staff brought forward to the council a potential moratorium on THC sales because the new law passed by the 2022 Legislature provides no parameters regulating production, compliance checks, or sales of THC products.
The new law also does not prohibit local regulation of THC sales.
A moratorium on THC sales for up to a year would allow city staff to study the law in depth, as well as study the implications of the law on the local community.
A “pause” on the sale of edible THC products would better allow city staff to understand the policing, licensing, and zoning related to hemp-based THC products, Community Development Director Angela Schumann told members of the Monticello City Council. Hilgart noted that a handful of other cities have imposed moratoriums already.
Locally, staff in the City of St. Michael has been directed to draft an ordinance calling for a moratorium and bring it forward to the city council. The Big Lake City Council was to take the issue up at its Wednesday, Aug. 10 meeting. In July the cities of Stillwater, Robbinsdale, St. Joseph and Marshall enacted moratoriums. The City of Golden Valley rejected such a moratorium.
Monticello council members Jim Davidson and Sam Murdoff weren’t buying the need to take up to a year to study the implications of the State’s new THC law.
Schumann clarified that it might not take a year to understand the THC law, but 12 months is allowed.
Davidson said his greatest concern with imposing a moratorium is the loss of the purchasing pattern potential Monticello THC buyers might experience. He suggested local businesses could be hurt by the inability to sell a product allowed by law that is available at a competing business in a neighboring city.
“At the end of the day that’s my largest concern,” Davidson said.
Murdoff questioned the need for a moratorium by questioning what impact such a low-dose THC product could have on the community.
Murdoff also questioned why the city would want to be licensing the sale of THC.
“It seems like money-grabbing,” Murdoff said.
City Administrator Rachel Leonard explained the position of city staff.
“We’re introducing something new into the community and we want to make sure we’re doing it right,” Leonard said.
But Davidson countered that the state legislature already decided the sale of the low-dose THC is legal.
“I don’t know what else we have to research,” he said.
“I want to be cautious about what we’re trying to regulate,” Davidson added.
Before closing, Hilgart expressed his disappointment with the state legisalature in passing a law that had no regulation authority defined in it.
“The Legislature should have thought about the impact of its decisions,” Hilgart said.
“Cities got the short end of the stick,” Hilgart added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.