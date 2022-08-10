A local Monticello RV business is gearing up for their second annual event, Local Heroes Days.
Local Heroes Days is a three day community event that honors and shows appreciation for local heroes like law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, military veterans, armed forces and educators.
The event will be located at Open Road RV (formerly known as Monticello RV Center) from August 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Open Road RV is located at 3880 Chelsea Rd W, Monticello.
It is the second annual version of the event that will showcase local heroes and their contributions to the community and is a good way for the community to show their support for those who put their lives on the line for the betterment of the public.
It is a family event that is free to the public to attend. There will be various activities including meet-and-greets of local heroes, a K-9 unit demonstration, vehicles displayed on site that can be toured and viewed, a helicopter landing on site and a special color guard ceremony.
The color guard ceremony will be held on Saturday morning. The local Monticello American Legion color guard and the Monticello Boys Scout troop along with local heroes will be raising the American flag.
Outside on the property will be various emergency vehicles for viewing while vendor displays will be placed inside the building showcasing local hero services and community information.
Kids that speak to local heroes will receive a coupon for a free root beer float. Free t-shirts will be handed out to the first 500 local heroes that attend the event. There will also be prizes donated by local businesses that will be given away to local heroes and members of the public.
Wright County Sheriff, Sherburne County Sheriff, State Highway Patrol, Monticello Fire Department, Big Lake City Police and Minnesota Army National Guard will be some of the local heroes in attendance throughout the duration of the event.
Free food and beverages will be supplied during lunch, while supplies last.
An estimated 3,000 Monticello residents attended the inaugural event last year and was deemed to be a great success by all involved, including members of the public and Scott Kunz, an owner of Open Road RV.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to use our venue for such a wonderful event,” said Kunz.
“These heroes in our community work beyond their pay grade and deserve more recognition than we’re able to supply,” Kunz added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.