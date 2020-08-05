What will a return to school look like come early September?
“It’s complicated,” says Tim Truebenbach, Big Lake Superintendent of Schools.
If school were to start today, both the Big Lake and Monticello school districts would employ a hybrid learning model, with elementary school students returning to the classroom full time and middle school and high school students more than likely returning to the classroom on a part-time basis.
But exactly how the back-to-school models will look remains unclear, despite Governor Tim Walz’ July 30 “Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year” that outlines back-to-school recommendations.
The “safe learning plan” involves three models: in-person classes, distance learning, and a hybrid of both. Schools will be able to tailor their plan based on how their community has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts will be able to begin the school year with either in-person, distance learning or a combination of the two based on the current COVID-19 infection rate in their county.
And because back-to-school plans hinge on a county’s COVID-19 numbers, Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson and Big Lake Superintendent Tim Truebenbach anticipate school plans changing as often- and quick- as coronavirus infection rates.
“I anticipate flipping in and out of hybrid on a dime,” Truebenbach said. That could mean as quick as 12 hours, he said.
Olson, too, anticipates a rollercoaster-like return to school.
“But we’re not going to let COVID define us,” Olson said.
As infection rates increase or decrease, schools will need to switch between different learning models throughout the year.
Olson says at the elementary school level, that could include a system where 50 percent of the students are in school in the morning, and 50 percent of students in school in the afternoon to ensure proper distancing.
It could also mean school districts add an outdoor component to their curriculum- like Monticello has done the past two years in offering pre-school classes at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
At the middle school and high school levels, hybrid learning might mean students being at school in person two times each week, complemented by online- or distance learning- the other three days per week.
Whether a school opens with full in-person instruction or is fully online will depend on criteria based on COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in the county.
It also hinges on a look back at the 14 days prior to a decision being made.
For example, Wright County’s rate of infection from July 5 to July 18 was 12.88 cases per 10,000, which means that Monticello elementary schools would open in-person and the middle school and high school would open with hybrid instruction with the ability to have a combination of limited in-person and distance learning. Big Lake schools would open under the same guidelines based on 15.23 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people, according to data available from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Monticello School District will be releasing guidelines for the return to school to teachers and staff this Friday, August 7. Guidelines will be released to parents of school district children on Monday, August 10.
“We’re looking to give staff and families comfort and stability,” Olson said.
“Whether its online, in the classroom, or a combination of both, we’re working to get kids in the right spot,” Olson said.
Olson noted that a recent survey of Monticello parents suggested 75 percent of the respondents wanted their children to return to school.
Said Truebenbach, “The State has set the floor. We have to determine how to work within that.”
As area school districts move toward a return to school, the local superintendents expect plans to change- maybe even on a daily basis.
“I think we might find that there are questions that we don’t even know are questions yet,” Truebenbach said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
