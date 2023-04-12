American Legion burglary suspects

One suspect in the Monticello American Legion burglary is seen in this photo provided by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

 

On April 7 at approximately 03:54 AM deputies were dispatched to the American Legion in Monticello for a burglary alarm. 

The deputies located broken glass and evidence of a burglary at the business. The area was checked but no suspects were located. 

