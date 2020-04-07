In what seems like an annual rite of Spring, a number of Monticello School District staff members have learned that they will not be retained beyond the current school year.
The School Board on Monday, April 6, approved a series of five resolutions that will result in the non-renewal of contracts for 27 teachers, long-term substitutes, and Title I employees.
Among the teachers having their contracts terminated are: tenured teachers Rachel Bekius and John Muellerleile; probationary teachers Bria Andersen, Trevor Bautch, Sarah Kremer, Sarah Neu, Tonya Pierson, Johanna Spindler, Rachel Starr, Bridgeport Tusler, Bridget Walker, and Angela Ziebol; long-term substitutes and intern teachers Karissa Gould, Brianna Graham, Danielle Hickman, Jordan Johannsen, Lauren Laffen, Alyssa Ludens, Jenna Reust, and Linnea Scherber; and retired/rehired teacher Rick Bigelow.
In addition, Title I teachers Holly Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Debra Chapa, Julie Johnson, Hope Kenney and Barbara Traver had their contracts terminated.
It’s the fourth consecutive year that the school district has faced cuts to its teaching staff, said Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson.
This year, two of the teacher cuts are being made to help align the budget, Olson said. The rest are being made because of cuts in school programs.
The non-renewal of the Title I teachers is a standard procedure that occurs annually. The contracts of Title I teachers are not renewed because Title I is a federally-funded program and funding for the program has yet to be determined.
History shows that many, if not all, Title I teachers are rehired prior to the start of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.