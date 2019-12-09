The worst of Monday’s early morning snow that slowed traffic on the morning commute to work and school has passed through Wright County and, for an event that hit its hardest in the county over the morning rush hour, limited damage from the storm was reported.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Captain Dan Anselment of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were six accidents that involved property damage, one spinout that left a vehicle in a ditch and no reported crashes that involved injuries.
Although the snow is winding down and moving out of Wright County, Anselment said that many roads, off-ramps and bridge decks remain treacherous and extreme caution should be used for those that have to be out on the roads this afternoon.
One issue that will continue to be a concern is that because of the high winds that have accompanied the storm, the Wright County Highway Department will not be able to chemically treat the roads and will depend on plowing to get the roads as clear possible.
Wright County Highway Maintenance Superintendent Steve Meyer said that all of the county’s plows were out on the roads clearing snow, but that, given the gusting wind the came behind the storm not only has created limited visibility in open areas, but that chemical treating of roads isn’t effective. It tends to collect on the road surface because of the wind and, at times, can create more problems than it solves in these kinds of conditions.
The hope is that the county’s road system will be in much better shape by the time the evening commute arrives, but drivers are cautioned to take extra preventative measures because many roads will remain slippery throughout the day as crews work to remove the snow.
