The voices of those living in the Kjellberg Court mobile home community appear to have been heard.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is poised to install lighting along Highway 25 near the mobile home park.
The move comes after resident concerns were raised at a January 23 meeting between Kjellberg residents, MnDOT and the City of Monticello.
The meeting was held following a fatal crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist who was riding home to the mobile home park when hit by a car on an unlit portion of the highway near the entrance to Kjellberg Court.
Under a cooperative construction agreement between MnDOT and the City of Monticello that was approved by the Monticello City Council on Monday, May 11, MnDOT will install the lighting system, then turn ownership of the system over to the City of Monticello, which will maintain and operate the system. Under the MnDOT/City agreement, the department of transportation will cover all design costs, as well as the costs associated with constructing the lighting system. Plans call for two street lights to be installed along both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court. Two street lights will also be installed about a quarter of a mile southwest of Kjellberg Court where a traffic turnaround is located.
City staff estimates that the cost of operating and maintaining the lighting system at around $500.
According to City staff, MnDOT is also working on another project to improve safety near Kjellberg Court.
Under that plan, MnDOT plans to install curb bulb-outs and ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersection of Highway 25 and the private road entrances into Kjellberg Court.
The bulb-outs, also known as curb extensions, extend the sidewalk and narrow the roadway in a way that reduces the crossing distance and allows pedestrians and drivers to see each other better.
MnDOT is also proposing to install reflective posts called tubular delineators along the right sides, or fog lines, of Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
