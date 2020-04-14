On April 7, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that it will be submitting an application for the United States Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant program, for the Albertville to Monticello lane capacity expansion project.
The BUILD program provides a unique opportunity for the DOT to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives. DOT will review hundreds of project applications from around the country and select projects that ensure taxpayers are getting the highest value for every dollar invested.
Federal, state, and local levels of government partnered to make the submission of this application possible. “I-94 is a vital transportation and economic artery connecting our district and state with the rest of the United States. The completion of this expansion project from Albertville to Monticello is crucial for residents of Minnesota’s Sixth District, our main street businesses, and our local economy,” said Congressman Emmer. “It is imperative that this project has the opportunity to compete for the BUILD Grant. I am proud to continue working with Commissioner Anderson Kelliher and I strongly urge the USDOT to look favorably upon this application.”
The Albertville to Monticello 4 to 6 lane capacity expansion and pavement improvement is a much-needed project that meets the requirements for BUILD funding. From a Federal perspective, I-94 was the most critical and heavily traveled freight and commerce corridor in Minnesota according to the USDOT. This project, being in the rural category, has a high volume of traffic which makes it a great candidate for the BUILD program.
“Congressman Emmer, Commissioner Anderson Kelliher, and many others worked so hard to get this application submitted. I would like to thank everyone involved for their time, effort, and dedication to this project,” stated Steve Bot, Chair of the I-94 West Corridor Coalition. “This is a crucial project that meets and exceeds the BUILD application requirements. We are excited to support this application that would allow for MnDOT to continue investing along the I-94 West corridor.”
