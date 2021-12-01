A Minneapolis man was transported by ambulance to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Broadway Street in Monticello that resulted in the man’s vehicle coming to rest against a wall of Monticello Middle School.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, when a Chevrolet Colorado driven by 22-year-old Nathan Birkner of Ramsey hit a Jeep Wrangler driven by 42-year-old John Falldorf of Minneapolis.
Birkner was driving east on Broadway Street when he collided with Falldorf, who was westbound on Broadway Street.
Falldorf crossed the median between the east and west lanes of Broadway Street and crashed into the Birkner vehicle, according to witness accounts and evidence collected by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
After the collision, Falldorf continued driving at a slow rate of speed, into the middle school parking lot. Falldorf eventually hit the north wall of the middle school, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
The Chevrolet Colorado driven by Birkner sustained severe front end damage, according to the sheriff’s office. Birkner and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured. Falldorf was transported by ambulance to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Monticello Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene of the crash.
