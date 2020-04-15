Graduates of Monticello High School are teaming up to ensure that today’s students are not at an academic disadvantage because of the coronavirus.
Nearly 70 MHS alumni- have stepped up to volunteer their time and talents to tutor students- from kindergarteners to high school seniors- who are challenged by their school work while they are away from their classrooms due to Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay at home order” that has schools closed through at least early May.
The web-based tutoring service received the approval of the Monticello Board of Education at a Tuesday. April 14 special meeting. The free service went live Thursday, April 16 at www.MonticelloEducationConnection.com.
Former MHS students Grace Schillewaert and Molly Walter, along with current MHS senior Ally Frickel are the co-founders of the initiative. Keith Holme, Gabe Severson, and Josie Bovee round out Monticello Education Connection’s board of directors. The group’s mission statement reads that it’s goal is to provide equal education opportunities for all.
“We don’t want families to face a roadblock when it comes to accessing help,” Schillewaert said.
Using the website is simple, Schillewaert says. It’s built on the Google Hangouts platform.
A student or parent accesses the website and choses an academic subject for which tutoring is desired. The user is then automatically directed to a calendar, that shows tutor availability. With a simple click, a tutoring session is then scheduled with MHS alumni, retired teachers and community members who have all volunteered and passed school district-administered background checks.
High school students can also get help with Spanish, and take part in post-secondary advising. There are K-5 enrich programs offered to those at the elementary school level.
“I believe we can come out stronger because of the epidemic,” Schillewaert said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea to reach out to students through a tutoring program was born when the child of a Schillewaert family friend recently needed help with some math problems. The mother of the child struggled in providing math help and asked Grace Schillewaert for help. Schillewaert asked herself, “How many other kids are having this problem,”
She thought about ways she could help, which led her down the path towards teaming with Molly Walter and Ally Frickel on Monticello Education Connection.
After doing some due dilligence, Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson jumped on board almost immediately.
“What excited me most about this tutoring program is that these are our former Monticello graduates coming back to serve our current students,” Olson said.
The program organizers and the volunteer tutors had no hidden agenda- they just wanted to help people, Olson said.
“As a person who believes in service as the number one way to lead by example, I couldn’t be more proud of our future. These young people are extraordinary,” Olson added.
Their organizational skills, thoughtfulness, development of a complete website and online scheduling system was absolutely out of this world, Olson added.
But don’t go thinking that www.MonticelloEducationConnection.com is all about getting help with homework or lesson plans. There are community outreach initiatives built into the program, as well.
