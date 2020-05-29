Members of the Monticello American Legion Post 260 Honor Guard make their way into Riverside Cemetery along the Mississippi River for the Legion’s annual Memorial Day event. Members of the Honor Guard made changes to the Memorial Day event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included following the Center for Disease Control recommendation of wearing cloth masks to slow the spread of the virus. There was no ceremony at the cemetery, but there was the traditional laying of a wreath, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
featured
Masked on Memorial Day
Jeff Hage
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- UPDATE: Civil unrest spills into Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park
- UPDATED: Apple Valley, Burnsville Target stores close after protests of George Floyd's death
- Mother, daughter killed in crash near Stanchfield Township
- St. Louis Park Council votes 5-1 to dismiss complaint against Anne Mavity
- Colorado man airlifted from scene of I-94 crash
- Resident speaks about his experience in testing positive for COVID-19
- Brooklyn Park gives nod to developer at NHCC housing site
- St. Otto’s employee tests positive for COVID
- Anoka Middle School expansion approved
- With most programs cancelled, some Stillwater area Memorial Day services continue
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Thomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)
- Walz, one size does not fit all (3)
- Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)
- Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)
- So, money does grow on trees (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
- Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)
- John Francis Weber (1)
- Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.