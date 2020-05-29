Memorial Day Masks

Members of the Monticello American Legion Post 260 Honor Guard make their way into Riverside Cemetery along the Mississippi River for the Legion’s annual Memorial Day event. Members of the Honor Guard made changes to the Memorial Day event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included following the Center for Disease Control recommendation of wearing cloth masks to slow the spread of the virus. There was no ceremony at the cemetery, but there was the traditional laying of a wreath, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

