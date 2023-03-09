Please mark your calendar to come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee. Yes, scrambled eggs are back! It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center.
Volunteers are needed to work at the breakfast. We have two shifts that people can sign up for, 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon. There are a number of volunteer roles that need to be filled.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount and the cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on April 19, May 10, and June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more dates. Please drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
You can also call us to sign up for a fun trip we have coming up. Take a trip back to 1973 with the Irish Catholic O’Shea family in the uproarious, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees and things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and the women work to protect their family reputations and each other. You can take in this wild and tender comedy at the Sidekick Theater on Thursday, April 20. The bus will depart the community center at 9:45 a.m. and returns at about 4:30 p.m. The trip fee of $75 includes coach transportation, show, lunch, and escort. The deadline to register and pay is March 17. Enjoy lunch prior to the show featuring creamy chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, assorted dessert, coffee, and hot tea.
March 15th is the date of our next Memory Café. The Memory Café offers different activities each month, providing a positive experience for older adults with memory loss (or other types of dementia) and their caregivers. This group will meet at our center on the 15th at 1:30 p.m. Give me a call at 763-295-2000 to register or for more information.
You don’t have to register in advance to get your blood pressure checked at the center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be on hand to check blood pressures on Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon.
I want to say “thank you” to all the people who have participated in the senior center Voluntary Membership program. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year and are tax deductible. Forms are available at the center. Please note that membership is not required to take part in senior center activities.
Seven February Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Sandy Olson. Karen’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. You can pick up the March Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Rich Patterson was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Jerry Bistodeau came in second place and Roger Fricke third. The last euchre tournament winner was Tom Wright. Cheryl Thelen came in second place and there was a tie for third between Roger Harwarth and Jim Stewart.
Just a reminder that this weekend Daylight Saving Time begins. Be sure to move your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.
