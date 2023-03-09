Please mark your calendar to come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, April 23.  This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee.  Yes, scrambled eggs are back!  It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon.  The cost is $9 in advance ($10 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids age 5 and younger eat free.  Tickets are available now in the senior center. 

Volunteers are needed to work at the breakfast.  We have two shifts that people can sign up for, 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon.  There are a number of volunteer roles that need to be filled.

