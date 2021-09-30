A man with at least 18 convictions for indecent exposure was caught exposing himself twice in one day in Monticello and Clearwater.
Marvin Smith, 61 of Maple Lake, was released on bail Sept. 20 from the Wright County Jail where he was being held on a felony count of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor and a gross misdemeanor count of indecent exposure/lewdness.
It was about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 when Wright County deputies were called to Nelson Bros. Restaurant % Bakery in Clearwater on an indecent exposure complaint.
An adult female called authorities after Smith allegedly held his phone up and appeared to be filming the woman from the restaurant area of the establishment.
In a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, Smith is accused of fully exposing himself in the restaurant and performing a lewd act.
Three juvenile females- one under the age of 16- were in the vicinity of Smith when the lewd act allegedly occurred, the complaint states.
Smith was not at the establishment when deputies arrived. However, he was identified by video surveillance provided by the business.
About three hours later, Wright County deputies were called to the scene of another indecent exposure complaint, this time at the VFW in Monticello.
Smith was located at the VFW after being accused of exposing himself.
An adult female told deputies that when she looked towards Smith, he was smiling at her was performing a lewd act.
Video footage from the VFW showed Smith exposing and touching himself.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.