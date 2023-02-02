John Sandberg was sure he was going to die during a white-out blizzard on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
But a hero in the maroon color of the Minnesota State Patrol changed Sanborn’s fate on that snowy Minnesota day.
Sandberg, an 82-year-old retired real estate developer, was leaving an appointment at a Buffalo clinic Jan. 3.
“I left the clinic and I was fine,” Sandberg said.
He got about two miles north of Buffalo on Highway 25 when trouble struck.
“The next thing I knew, I was in the bottom of a ditch,” he said.
In the minutes before Sandberg went into the ditch, he was able to drive only about 5 mph because of the white-out conditions, he said.
“Even though visibility was poor, I didn’t dare stop because I feared I might be hit,” Sandberg said.
Sandberg’s car hung on the shoulder as he slowly traveled north on Highway 25 towards Monticello.
He says he over-corrected trying to keep his vehicle on the road, sending his car into the bottom of a ditch.
“I couldn’t get out the car doors because the snow was so deep,” Sandberg recalled while noting that he was stranded.
He also knew that he couldn’t keep his car running, because doing so would cause him to succumb to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Sandberg sat in his car cold and fearing for his life. He was sure he was likely to die, he said.
“It was a very harrowing experience for me,” Sandberg said.
It was while Sandberg was fearing the worst that his white knight emerged.
A Minnesota state trooper-traveling north on Highway 25 on his way to a call- caught Sandberg’s vehicle out of the corner of his eye, the 1958 Monticello High School graduate said.
It’s the actions of State Trooper John Schmutzer, whom Sandberg credits with saving his life.
It was the most horrific experiences for a man who has been ill and in-and-out of the hospital the past six months, he said.
“I was frail and didn’t have any strength,” he said.
But that didn’t stop Schmutzer from rescuing Sandberg. The trooper got Sandberg out of his car and took him up the bank to the safety of his squad car.
“It took him about 15 minutes to get me up there,” Sandberg said.
“There’s no doubt he saved my life,” he said.
Trooper Schmutzer took Sandberg to his home on West River Street and made sure he got settled in. Two days later he stopped by Sandberg’s home to check up on him. Trooper Schmutzer made another visit about a week later.
“He wanted to swing in and see how I was doing. We had a nice visit,” Sandberg said.
Sandberg says his car was winched out of the ditch on January 4 and towed to his home after calling AAA- another blessing he encountered in a long line of blessings that day.
John Sandberg could not be more thankful for Trooper John Schmutzer for being alert in noticing his vehicle in the Highway 25 ditch.
He is also thankful that Schmutzer was able to get him from the car buried in snow and up the embankment to safety.
He truly believes his life was saved by Schmutzer that day.
Through it all, Sandberg made one big revelation on January 3.
“I don’t think I will ever drive in a storm again, he said.
