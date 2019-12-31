On Dec. 20, 2019, Carlos Mendoza pushed a cart full of merchandise out an emergency exit at the Monticello Wal-Mart store.
Now the 52-year-old St. Cloud man is facing up to five years in prison on felony theft charges.
Mendoza is charged with stealing more than 70 items from the retailer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court. The value of the 70 stolen items exceeded $1,200, according to court records.
Mendoza caught the eye of a Wright County deputy shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 after Mendoza allegedly stopped his vehicle at a green light located at the intersection of Highway 25 and West Seventh Street in Monticello. The deputy followed Mendoza, who according to court records, was also observed to have fully crossed a painted traffic line.
Mendoza was pulled over on Highway 25. A records check showed that there were outstanding warrants for Mendoza’s arrest in both Benton and Stearns counties. Based on the active warrants, the deputy placed Mendoza under arrest.
During a routine search of Mendoza’s vehicle following the man’s arrest, the deputy observed in the back seat of the vehicle merchandise that appeared to have been stolen from Wal-Mart. Law enforcement personnel went to Wal-Mart and confirmed the merchandise had been stolen.
According to court records, Mendoza allegedly pushed a cart full of merchandise out of an emergency exit door. Mendoza later admitted that he took the merchandise through an emergency exit door by the tires, court records state.
Since 2018, Mendoza has been convicted of third degree burglary and four separate theft violations.
Mendoza had his first appearance in court on Dec. 20, 2019 and was schedule for his initial appearance on Dec. 31, 2019.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.